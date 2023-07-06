Leeds and Feyenoord ‘have an eye’ on Liverpool defender this summer – report

This summer will be judged by who Liverpool sign but there is also the opportunity for several more players to leave the club and it seems that some teams are circling for one defender who may leave in the coming weeks.

As reported by Phil Hay for The Athletic: ‘[Leeds] are keen on Nat Phillips, a right-sided centre-back at Liverpool who was part of Bournemouth’s promotion-winning squad as a loanee in 2021-22.

‘Phillips is valued at around £10million and would represent a significant investment, but he is 26 and has only featured sporadically for Liverpool to this point. Farke took an interest in Phillips during the German’s spell as Norwich boss. Feyenoord have an eye on him, too’.

READ MORE: Southampton ‘confident’ ahead of Lavia sale this summer – report

With the presence of Virgil van Dijk, Ibou Konate, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez, it seems like the right time for the much-loved centre-back to plot a route to his next club.

The major decision now seems to be whether he will be willing to drop down a division, or make a bold move across Europe (again) – both having big risk attached to them for our No.47.

We know the qualities possessed by Nat Phillips but if he decides that he is a Championship defender now, it may be hard for him to ever rid that label.

The Bolton Barsei has shown at Anfield that he possesses the qualities to be a crucial player in a specific game plan and if he finds the right team, it could lead to a positive future.

After years of wanting to leave the club but having to stay because of injury concerns to his teammates, it seems fair to finally allow the former Bournemouth loanee a chance to thrive and the ball seems to be in his court for now.

#Ep79 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Dominik Szoboszlai – a mix of De Bruyne/Gerrard/Zidane?🎙️