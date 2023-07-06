Liverpool to ‘host’ Bundesliga outfit Darmstadt in final preseason friendly at Deepdale

Liverpool have added an extra game to their preseason schedule after announcing they will take on Bundesliga outfit Darmstadt at Deepdale – the home of Preston North End.

The game will be staged at a neutral venue due to the ongoing Anfield Road expansion works which are set to be completed in time for the Reds’ first Premier League home game of the season on August 19.

Our clash with the German side in Lancashire will take place on Monday, August 7 (7pm KO) and will be the final test for the side before they begin their campaign six days later with a trip to Stamford Bridge to take on Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea.

The members of Jurgen Klopp’s squad that have not represented their respective nations in recent weeks will return to the AXA Training Centre to begin preseason training on Saturday while those who have been on international duty will join up a few days later on Tuesday.

The German tactician and Co. will put the squad through their paces as we aim to compete on all four fronts again next term after a pretty dismal campaign last time out.

New signings Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai will look forward to completing a full preseason with the club while it remains to be seen what further transfer business we can complete this summer.

With the added fixture now included the Reds preseason schedule is as follows:

July 19 (Germany): Karlsruher SC

July 24 (Germany): Greuther Furth

July 30 (Singapore): Leicester City

August 2 (Singapore): Bayern Munich

August 7 (Preston): Darmstadt

