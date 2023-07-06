Liverpool submit bid for versatile Serie A star; transfer could impact Alexander-Arnold – report

Liverpool appear to be eager to complete their third signing of the summer after submitting a £30m bid for Torino defender Per Schuurs.

The Dutchman, who joined the Serie A outfit from Ajax just last year, impressed in the Italian top flight in the season just gone and with Jurgen Klopp seeking to strengthen his backline the Reds have now made their move.

That’s according to Tuttosport (via FourFourTwo) with the report adding that although the 23-year-old is predominantly a central defender he can also operate at right back meaning Trent Alexander-Arnold could be pushed into a midfield role on a permanent basis.

READ MORE: Journo reveals Liverpool ‘really like’ 20 y/o defender and may be willing to ‘pay a big fee for him’ this summer

The Scouser was deployed in a new inverted role towards the back end of the season which seen him step into midfield and pull the strings from the engine room when we were in possession.

When defending, however, he would be in his more familiar role at right back.

The new system worked wonders for Klopp’s side as we ended the campaign unbeaten in our final 10 games but the tactical tweak did result in extra pressure being placed on our right sided centre half Ibou Konate.

The Frenchman is a quality player but he was stretched at times when covering the wide areas.

Signing a versatile defender like Schuurs would therefore make a lot of sense – especially when you consider that his price tag is respectable and he’s still got plenty of time to develop and reach his potential.

#Ep79 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Dominik Szoboszlai – a mix of De Bruyne/Gerrard/Zidane?🎙️