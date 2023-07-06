(Video) ‘Unbelievable’ Liverpool target bolsters hopes of unlikely transfer as Steven Gerrard admission made

Liverpool are understood to be keen on adding a new centre-back to the squad this summer.

The Athletic report that no further midfielders will be pursued – without any exits, at any rate – with a left-footed centre-half to take priority at this stage.

One such option the Reds are interested in (Liverpool Echo) is that of Chelsea’s ‘unbelievable’ (according to Leigh Bromby for GOAL) Levi Colwill, with the former Brighton loan star expressing his admiration for former skipper Steven Gerrard in one podcast appearance.

Whether Liverpool could tug on those Anfield ties to persuade the Englishman to trade Stamford Bridge blue for the famous red shirt remains to be seen.

We’d put our money on the signing not happening this summer given the astronomical asking price Mauricio Pochettino’s men would likely slap on Colwill – and rightly so given the level of talent at his disposal.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @Omzlfc: