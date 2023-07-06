Manchester United prove FSG may have saved Liverpool’s transfer window – opinion

There was some serious excitement in some corners of the fanbase about the prospect of fresh ownership at Liverpool following FSG’s successful, though controversial, stewardship of the club.

Rumours flitted about, linking the Reds with anyone from former Microsoft god (and now owner of the Los Angeles Clippers) Steve Ballmer to private Saudi investors.

No such offer materialised, as far as the general public has been made aware, with Fenway instead opting for a sharp pivot and digging in their toes at Anfield.

Certainty in a time of uncertainty paying dividends for Liverpool

Investment into the club, instead, appears to be the more likely probability – a decision that may very well have saved our transfer window judging by the ongoing turmoil occurring in the red half of Manchester.

The Red Devils have, admittedly, just snapped up former Liverpool target Mason Mount for a relatively big-money fee, though it’s worth pointing out that this is only Erik ten Hag’s first signing of the summer. Jorg Schmadtke had already welcomed RB Leipzig’s Dominik Szoboszlai to the AXA training centre a few days before.

Whilst we’ve no doubt that a lack of movement on United’s front may very well boil down to additional factors, perhaps within the decision-making process itself.

However, it’s interesting to note our comparatively stronger manoeuvrability in the market to our bitter arch-rivals while the race to prise Manchester United away from the Glazers’ vice grip is still without a final conclusion.

🗣️ Sir Jim Ratcliffe maintains he's still in the race to buy #MUFC. “We obviously can’t say too much because we’ve signed an NDA and we respect that but there’s still a process and we’re in the process… pic.twitter.com/TL72TckvrO — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) July 6, 2023

That’s, of course, not to suggest every Liverpool fan should go on bended knee and sing the praises of John Henry and Co., though the aforementioned distinction is a hard one to ignore.

Whether FSG should still hold the reins going forward most certainly remains up for debate. Judging by the increasingly difficult-to-navigate financial climate in the Premier League, Liverpool would perhaps be best advised to seek a change of hands at some stage in the near future if our current ownership can’t keep the club competitive.

As ever, however, one question remains: who should replace them?

