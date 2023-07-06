Southampton ‘confident’ ahead of Romeo Lavia sale this summer – report

Liverpool supporters had seen the arrival of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai as possibly soon becoming a trio of signings with Romeo Lavia and interest in the player seems to be rather widely reported.

Adding to this, Melissa Reddy wrote for Sky Sports News: ‘Southampton are confident the scale of top Premier League interest in Romeo Lavia will ensure they receive close to their £50m valuation of the teenager, but there is hesitancy from suitors over the fee.

‘Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool have all engaged the midfielder’s representatives over a potential transfer this summer’.

It seems then that Southampton are both resigned to selling the midfielder and expecting a handsome fee to soon come their way for the player’s services.

The Belgian is clearly being watched by some top clubs but the fee is rather high for a teenager who has just been relegated from the Premier League, especially for the Reds.

We clearly had a war chest this summer but with £95m spent on our two newest players, splashing another £50m may be too much to ask.

With other rather widespread reports suggesting that we could also be looking for another centre-back and/or full-back too, there certainly isn’t an everlasting supply of money.

Therefore, we may only see the 19-year-old complete a Merseyside move if we see another midfielder leave first.

Although this is far from being complete, the most likely departure seems to be Thiago Alcantara at this point and so time will tell if Jurgen Klopp is happy to complete this switch.

