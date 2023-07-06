(Video) Ex-Red names two Liverpool players that ‘don’t do it anymore’; need replacing

Liverpool supporters may be rather positive with the summer transfer work so far but one former Red still think there’s work to be done, with two players no longer being good enough to play for the club.

Speaking on ESPN, Steve Nicol said: “On paper it seems Liverpool have talent, they’ve got it sorted.

“The question of whether they needed strengthening in the midfield has been taken care of. They’ve got five forwards for three positions, that looks in good shape. My worry is what happens defensively. Liverpool lost just under 50 goals in the Premier League last year, 50! You have to address that…

READ MORE: (Video) Crazy scenes as Firmino meets Al-Ahli fans in Saudi Arabia

“Matip for me doesn’t do it anymore, Joe Gomez doesn’t do it anymore either. The two centre-backs, Konate and van Dijk, need somebody to be pushing them and kicking them up the backside. But they also need to get back to basics as far as Klopp coaching the backline, because you cannot win anything when you’re losing nearly 50 goals a season.

“So, that would be my worry. The backline is the one thing I look at and I wonder what we’re going to get”.

It seems unlikely that Jurgen Klopp would be able to finance the signing of two centre-backs in the same window but in the long-term benefit of the club, it may be worth looking to add another player to this area of the pitch.

With our No.32 set to leave the club next summer, then it may make sense for us to sign a younger option, allowing our No.2 the chance to shine in the new responsibility that comes on the right side of the defence – with Trent Alexander-Arnold playing in the inverted full-back position.

You can watch Nicol’s comments on Matip and Gomez (from 3:50) via ESPN FC on YouTube:

#Ep79 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Dominik Szoboszlai – a mix of De Bruyne/Gerrard/Zidane?🎙️