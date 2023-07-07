Ex-Liverpool hero showing interest in loan swoop for ‘outstanding’ Anfield prospect – report

One of Liverpool’s up-and-coming prospects is believed to be attracting interest from the Bundesliga over a potential loan move.

According to The Athletic, Bayer Leverkusen ‘are understood to be one side having shown interest in’ Luke Chambers, who’s believed to be attracting suitors off the back of his performances in loan at Kilmarnock last season.

Of course, there’s an Anfield connection at the German club in the form of manager and ex-Reds midfielder Xabi Alonso, although English Championship duo Watford and Sheffield Wednesday are also cited as ‘possible locations for a move’.

Chambers is set to be assessed by Liverpool throughout pre-season before they make a decision on his immediate future.

With Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas ahead of him in the left-back pecking order at Anfield, first-team opportunities are likely to be rather limited for the 19-year-old, so a loan move to a club befitting of his current stage of his development would appear a desirable option.

The step up from a relegation battle in the Scottish Premiership to playing in the Europa League and possibly pushing for a top-four finish in the Bundesliga would be a significant step up, but Alonso is showing plenty of promise during his fledgling managerial career.

Chambers mightn’t be overawed by a move to Leverkusen either, with his maturity apparent in declining a call-up to the Under-20 World Cup for England a couple of months ago as he opted to remain with Kilmarnock and help them in their ultimately successful top-flight survival bid (The Athletic).

He’s been described as ‘outstanding’ by Killie boss Derek McInnes, who also hailed the teenager for his defensive abilities and decision making on the ball (Liverpool Echo), so he could well have a very high ceiling.

It should do wonders for the young left-back’s development if he spends a season on loan in the Bundesliga and also gets to play in Europe, so it could be interesting to see if Leverkusen act upon their reported interest in the prodigious defender.

