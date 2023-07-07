Liverpool transfer target’s reps fly to England to sound out EPL interest; he’s ‘waiting for signals’

The representatives of one reported Liverpool transfer target have reportedly travelled to England amid speculation over the player’s future.

Corriere dello Sport claimed that Federico Chiesa’s entourage have flown to the UK to sound out potential interest from the Reds, along with other prospective Premier League suitors, in the Italy international.

It’s stated that ‘more direct contacts are expected in the next few days’ in the hope that a possible exit from Juventus can ‘move forward without haste’, with the 25-year-old ‘waiting for signals’ from the market amid a realisation that ‘there could soon be important news’.

Chiesa’s name has popped up at intervals throughout the transfer window so far, with reports last month of a potential €40m-€45m (£34.2m-£38.5m) bid being prepared.

Nothing concrete has emerged on that front, though, so any more for the Italian winger is likely to take another while to materialise, if indeed it even does.

Former Liverpool defender Glen Johnson recently gave his backing to a potential move for the 25-year-old if they could get him for ‘a reasonable fee’, and the Euro 2020 winner is an experienced Serie A performer who’s capable of playing anywhere across the forward line (Transfermarkt).

However, with the Reds already boasting plenty of high-quality attacking options, there are other parts of the squad which need more urgent attention.

Also, Chiesa hasn’t been too prolific over the last couple of years, with just four goals in 35 league games in that period. He has a shocking injury record, with no fewer than 12 separate absences since winning the European Championsip with Italy two years ago (Transfermarkt).

In all honesty it seems rather unlikely that Liverpool will go all-in for the Italy forward this summer, but the transfer market can have a habit of springing some proper surprises.

