Liverpool could be offered renewed hope over Reds-linked midfielder after Christian Falk claim

Liverpool may have renewed hope of pulling off a potential swoop for Ryan Gravenberch, following an update from Christian Falk on the midfielder’s situation at Bayern Munich.

The Bundesliga champions had been adamant that the 21-year-old isn’t for sale this summer, amid reported interest from the Reds, although it seems the view from inside the Allianz Arena may have shifted amid one significant change at boardroom level.

The German journalist was speaking with CaughtOffside about the current picture regarding the Dutchman, saying: “Bayern Munich previously told Ryan Gravenberch’s management that he has to stay but that was before Hasan Salihamidzic was fired.

“Now, Munich is starting on 13th July and then they will see how it works in training. Now they are open to talks about Gravenberch, whereas before it was clear that they weren’t, but they want to see him back in training with Konrad Laimer and how everything works.

“Perhaps [Thomas] Tuchel would be open to the option of giving him away. We heard he was offered to AC Milan by his management (Team Raiola). They are testing the options at the moment.”

Following the addition of Dominik Szoboszlai in recent days, Liverpool’s second midfield signing of the summer, it’s unclear just how much effort the Reds would be willing to invest in trying to land Gravenberch.

Spanish outlet Fichajes had reported last week that a ‘crazy offer’ had been made by the Anfield side for the Dutch midfielder, but he had stressed shortly beforehand that his focus is very much on trying to impress at Bayern during the upcoming campaign.

He could be open to taking a patient approach and seeing if he’ll be granted more game-time in 2023/24, having made just three Bundesliga starts last season (WhoScored), but his standing within Tuchel’s squad may become apparent once the new term begins next month.

If Gravenberch continues to be a peripheral figure at the Allianz Arena, he might then clamour for a fresh start elsewhere.

It remains to be seen whether the capture of Szoboszlai has lessened any desire from Jurgen Klopp to bring in the 21-year-old this summer.

However, if the Dutchman remains someone who Liverpool want to sign, Falk’s update on Bayern’s altered stance may offer renewed hope to the Reds of landing a player who had recently appeared unattainable.

