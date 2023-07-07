‘Increasingly likely’ – Journo insists there’s ‘some foundation’ to links between Liverpool and 20 y/o central defender

It’s now ‘increasingly likely’ that Liverpool will look to sign a new central defender this summer and there is ‘some foundation’ to the rumours linking the Reds with a move for Chelsea youngster Levi Colwill.

The 20-year-old, who has already admitted that Steven Gerrard was his childhood icon, is attracting interest from a number of clubs after impressing during his loan spell at Brighton last term.

The Englishman is currently away with England at the U21 European Championships preparing for tomorrow’s final with Spain and although Jurgen Klopp is believed to be interested in the Southampton-born star it’s unlikely that the Stamford Bridge outfit will allow the talented defender to leave the club this summer.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “There are rumours about Liverpool holding interest in Colwill and I do actually think there is some foundation to that rumour, I’ve heard whispers of it too. It seems increasingly likely Liverpool do look to sign a centre-back as well.

“The thing is, I really do not think Chelsea will sell Colwill. He’s exactly the type of player they need for the new era. If he was at another club, they would probably be trying to sign him.

“Brighton are obviously keen too but I reckon we could get to the first game of the new season and Colwill is in Chelsea’s starting eleven.

“He’s so highly thought of by anyone that works with him.”

Chelsea have already turned down two offers from Brighton for Colwill this summer and with the higher of the two offers coming in at a reported £40m (Football.London) that emphasises how highly he’s rated by Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

The former Spurs boss admitted recently that the player is firmly in his plans for the upcoming campaign meaning Liverpool might be best focussing their attention elsewhere.

Recent reports have suggested that the Anfield outfit have submitted a bid for Torino defender Per Schuurs with the Dutchman also having the capability to operate at right back – something that will appeal to our German tactician if he’s to deploy Trent Alexander-Arnold in a midfield role on a permanent basis.

Having already completed the signings of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai this summer it’ll be interesting to see what further business we can complete ahead of the new campaign.

