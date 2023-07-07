Liverpool have ‘contacted’ talented teenager’s entourage regarding potential transfer; his current club are ‘worried’ – report

Liverpool are showing strong interest in teenage sensation Assane Diao after his impressive campaign for Real Betis’ youth sides last season, that’s according to AS (via Sport Witness).

The 17-year-old scored four goals and registered two assists for the Seville-based outfit’s reserve team last term and that has resulted in strong interest in his signature from a number of clubs.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are believed to be joined by RB Leipzig in weighing up a move for the Spain U19 international and with the youngster’s current deal expiring in less than 12 months Betis are attempting to tie the youngster down with a new contract.

Their attempts have so far proved unsuccessful and the report adds that senior figures at the club are ‘worried’ about losing one of their biggest prospects.

Liverpool have reportedly contacted Diao’s entourage to set the wheels in motion regarding any potential move.

It must be pointed out, however, that the Reds would not be able to sign the teenager until September with Brexit-related rules meaning English sides cannot sign players from abroad until they turn 18.

If the Cameroon-born talent was to be prized to Anfield in the coming months there would certainly be a lot of excitement about what he could bring to the side in the years to come.

