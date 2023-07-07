Max Verstappen makes 11-word comment which’ll likely resonate with Liverpool fans

Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen may well have captured the thoughts of many Liverpool supporters with one comment he made regarding a rival Premier League club.

The Dutchman was speaking with former Reds player Jermaine Pennant for talkSPORT ahead of this weekend’s British Grand Prix when he dropped the revelation that he’s a Manchester United supporter.

While that obviously won’t go down well with Kopites, the 25-year-old did say that he speaks with fellow countryman Virgil van Dijk and other Reds players, and then added an 11-word quip with which LFC fans could resonate.

Verstappen said: “I think Man City is winning a little bit too much”, before adding that he could ‘say the same’ about his Red Bull Racing team which have won every race so far in this year’s F1 championship, with the reigning title holder taking the chequered flag in all but two of those.

Just as Christian Horner’s team are threatening to turn their sport into something of a monopoly, Manchester City have enjoyed a period of near-unbroken dominance which has met with scorn from the fans of rival Premier League clubs.

With five titles in the last six years, there’s been an air of inevitability about Pep Guardiola’s team hoisting the trophy aloft, and no fanbase has suffered more for it than Liverpool’s.

Across 2018/19 and 2021/22, the Reds lost the grand total of three league games out of 76, collecting 97 and 92 points respectively in those campaigns, only to come up one point short to the Etihad Stadium outfit each time.

The dominance of City has deprived Jurgen Klopp of silverware he’d have undoubtedly earned, and the German’s era at Anfield has been deserving of more trophies than it’s so far yielded.

Verstappen may be hoping for a different team in red to ultimately dethrone Guardiola’s side as Premier League champions, but Liverpool fans will surely be nodding their heads in agreement at his assertion that the men in sky blue are ‘winning a little bit too much’.

