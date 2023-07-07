‘He’s already said…’ – Liverpool could have open goal to sign 27y/o after German reporter’s claim

Benjamin Pavard may still be a viable transfer option for Liverpool this summer, judging by a recent claim from Christian Falk.

The Bayern Munich defender has been linked with a potential move to Merseyside of late, although some reliable reporters have downplayed any prospect of such a transfer happening.

It’s a rumour which could continue to do the rounds for another while yet, all the more so after what the German journalist recently said in relation to the Frenchman’s situation with the Bundesliga champions.

Speaking about various possible activity at the Allianz Arena, Falk told CaughtOffside: “Benjamin Pavard is still a topic for leaving the club, so I think one of [Noussair] Mazraoui or Pavard will be sold.

“There are no offers on the table yet for Pavard but it’s clear that the club will sell him because he’s already said to the club that he won’t sign a new contract. He’ll be a free agent next year, so the club would be happy to receive a good offer.”

The message to any prospective suitors for Pavard appears to be that there’s an open goal there for the taking if they want to sign him this summer.

Football Transfers cite his current market value as €30.9m (£26.4m), so he certainly wouldn’t break the bank for Liverpool if they are to move for him as a potential addition to cover both centre-back and right-back.

At 27, they’d be getting a player who’s in his prime and who’s won a World Cup with France and the Champions League with Bayern, so his CV could hardly be more impressive.

However, the Reds could be mindful that moving for Pavard now would mean they’re unlikely to yield a profit on him whenever he leaves, by which stage he’d probably be in his 30s.

Also, with only one non-homegrown berth currently up for grabs in Liverpool’s Premier League squad, Jurgen Klopp may prefer to fill that with a younger transfer target such as Perr Schuurs or Ryan Gravenberch.

Whether Jorg Schmadtke will make a serious move for the Frenchman remains to be seen, but judging by Falk’s update, the Bayern defender is most certainly there for the taking.

