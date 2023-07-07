‘Spoke yesterday’ – Mauricio Pochettino discusses Levi Colwill’s immediate Chelsea future amid Liverpool interest

Mauricio Pochettino has insisted that he’s expecting Levi Colwill to join Chelsea on their preseason tour of America this summer despite strong interest in his signature from Liverpool.

The talented young defender, who spent last season on loan at Brighton, is currently representing England at the U21 Euros and is expected to start against Spain in tomorrow’s final.

Jurgen Klopp has strengthened his Liverpool squad with the signings of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai in recent weeks and reports have suggested that the German tactician is now interested in reinforcing his backline with the 20-year-old one of the names being considered.

“We spoke yesterday with Levi [Colwill] and Noni [Madueke],” Pochettino said (as quoted by Liverpool Echo). “One I know, Noni, from Tottenham, he was in the U18s and of course, Levi, but with them I wish the best for tomorrow.

“For me it’s difficult because it’s Spain [vs] England but I wish them all the best. I think we are waiting for them to be with the team, I think they will fly to America and join us.”

Colwill made 22 appearances for the Seagulls last term (across all competitions) and helped them reach the semi-finals of the FA Cup and qualify for Europe for the first time in the club’s history.

They were interested in making his move to Amex Stadium a permanent one but have cooled their pursuit after having two bids worth £30m and £40m rejected by Chelsea (Football.London).

The Blues are adamant that the player is in their plans for the upcoming campaign while Liverpool have reportedly made multiple enquiries about the Southampton-born star’s availability.

It’ll be interesting to see what happens during the remainder of the transfer window but with Colwill admitting that Steven Gerrard was his footballing idol when he was growing up you’d like to think that a move to L4 would appeal to him.

