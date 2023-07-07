‘They can find a way…’ – Romano drops Romeo Lavia claim which’ll surely please Liverpool fans

Fabrizio Romano has explained how Liverpool could sign Romeo Lavia for less than Southampton’s reported asking price.

The Reds have been strongly linked with the Belgian midfielder of late, but they’re believed to consider the Saints £50m valuation of him to be excessive (The Athletic).

It’s a lot to pay for a 19-year-old with only one season of senior football to his name, although the Italian suggested that the Merseyside club could ‘find a way’ to clinch a deal with the St Mary’s outfit which’d see the teenager signed for a lower fee.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Romano outlined: “For Romeo Lavia, the price tag is around £50million. But sources believe that maybe, with some add-ons or with a creative formula such as including some players, they can find a way with Southampton to reach an agreement.”

The two alternatives cited by the journalist would appear far preferable to paying £50m straight for the Southampton midfielder.

Agreeing to a move which could rise to that amount but wouldn’t require the full outlay initially may be an appealing option to both clubs, with Liverpool perhaps paying £30m-£35m up front and then arranging a series of performance-related add-ons to potentially reach the £50m mark.

Alternatively, a player-plus-cash deal could benefit all parties involved if the Reds get their man for a lower sum, the Saints receive a financial top-up and an addition to their squad, and the person moving to St Mary’s possibly gets regular first-team football.

Of course, in order to embark down that path, the individual would need to be someone who Jurgen Klopp would be content to let go and, at the same time, a man who Russell Martin would want in his squad on the south coast.

Still, Liverpool fans would surely be pleased to hear that it might be plausible to bring Lavia to Anfield without having to simply give Southampton the £50m they’re reportedly seeking, and it’ll be interesting to see if the Merseysiders explore either of the options cited by Romano.

