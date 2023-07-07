‘At the moment…’ – Fabrizio Romano drops update on Liverpool’s stance on Khephren Thuram

Fabrizio Romano has shared an update regarding Liverpool’s stance on Khephren Thuram, and it’s not an encouraging one from a Reds perspective.

The Nice midfielder had been viewed as a transfer target at Anfield in recent weeks, but it’s been claimed lately that the signing of Dominik Szoboszlai may have altered the picture somewhat (The Athletic).

It now seems that, while the LFC hierarchy continue to have an appreciation for the 22-year-old, the finances involved in trying to sign the player could see their interest diminish.

Romano told the Here We Go podcast: “At the moment Khephren Thuram situation is cold because he’s considered too expensive. Not just with Nice but also on the salary side. So, at the moment it’s a complicated one but the player has always been appreciated.”

READ MORE: Jurgen Klopp urges Liverpool owners to get deal done for £34m powerhouse – report

READ MORE: Liverpool could get a helping hand from UEFA over two potential summer signings at Anfield

The Frenchman had been one of the foremost names in the Liverpool transfer rumour mill over the past few weeks, but it now looks as if the prospects of him coming to Anfield are fading rapidly.

He wouldn’t have come as a hugely expensive acquisition in terms of the purchase fee, with Nice reportedly seeking £30m for him (Daily Express).

There was no mention of exactly what Thuram is thought to be seeking in terms of salary, but we can assume it’s likely to be a vast increase on the £14.3k per week he’s currently earning in the French Riviera (Capology).

Even a fourfold raise on that figure would put him among the lower end of earners at Liverpool (FBref), so perhaps there are contractual factors other than his wage which are proving difficult to work through.

With the above update, Romano hasn’t shut the door completely on the prospect of the 22-year-old being signed, although something will need to change significantly if the Reds are to make him their next midfield acquisition after Alexis Mac Allister and Szoboszlai.

#Ep79 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Dominik Szoboszlai – a mix of De Bruyne/Gerrard/Zidane?🎙️