(Video) Liverpool fans will love Mo Salah’s dance moves as the Egyptian King parties alongside friends on holiday

Although some of Jurgen Klopp’s squad will return to the AXA Training Centre tomorrow to begin Liverpool’s preseason schedule Mo Salah is still on holiday and appears to be having the time of his life.

The players that didn’t represent their respective nations at the end of the season will be put through their paces tomorrow while those that were on international duty recently will have an extra few days to rest before preparations for the 2023/24 campaign begin.

Our No. 11 has been busy working hard in the gym recently to ensure he remains in good shape upon his return to Merseyside but he’s also had some time to enjoy himself and showcase his best dance moves.

READ MORE: ‘Spoke yesterday’ – Mauricio Pochettino discusses Levi Colwill’s immediate Chelsea future amid Liverpool interest

The Egyptian King appeared to be surrounded by friends as they all danced along to music inside a fancy looking restaurant believed to be on the Greek island of Mykonos (Daily Mail).

Despite our dismal campaign last time out the 31-year-old still managed to net 30 goals and register 16 assists in 51 appearances (across all competitions) but he’ll be hungrier than ever to ensure the upcoming season is a successful one.

Check Mo dancing below via @TheRedmenTV on Twitter:

🎶 JÜRGEN SAID I’VE SEEN YA 🎶pic.twitter.com/3i41wFfnU2 — 🇧🇷The Redmen TV🇧🇷 (@TheRedmenTV) July 7, 2023

#Ep79 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Dominik Szoboszlai – a mix of De Bruyne/Gerrard/Zidane?🎙️