22-year-old extends his stay at Anfield with new contract signed at Liverpool – report

Liverpool supporters have enjoyed seeing Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai arrive at the club this summer but we seem to have now completed another piece of business, with a new contract being signed.

As reported by Jack Lusby: ‘Paul Glatzel has extended his stay at #LFC. Contract was due to expire on July 1 but on fresh terms and in for start of pre-season at the AXA’.

It was confirmed on liverpoolfc.com that a new contract had been offered to the 22-year-old and it now looks like we have been able to tie down the attacker’s future to be on Merseyside.

Paul Glatzel is at an age where you would expect a player to have broken into the first-team already, if they were to have a long-term future at the club.

Two tough loan spells at Tranmere Rovers have seen the youngster struggle with injury problems though and it may be the case that the club are going to help him recover fully, before ending his Anfield journey.

It does feel hard to see that there’s a real route into Jurgen Klopp’s plans for the player with international youth experience for both England and Germany.

We’ll have to wait and see what the future holds but let’s hope that the new campaign can see the forward stamp his mark on the game.

