(Video) Cody Gakpo visits PSV during pre-season training in emotional return

There’s no questioning Cody Gakpo’s commitment and impact at Liverpool since his arrival but it’s also clear that his first love is PSV and that has once again been illustrated.

During the Dutch side’s opening pre-season game, cameras present were able to capture our forward sat amongst his former teammates and the joy on his face was obvious.

After a long campaign that was followed by international football, it’s great to see the enthusiasm that our No.18 has for the game and that he is clearly so attached to his former home.

Let’s hope that his relationship with the Reds can grow to the extent that, even after he leaves Merseyside, we’re all equally as happy to welcome him back to Anfield.

You can view the footage of Gakpo in the crowd (from 2:14) via PSV on YouTube:

