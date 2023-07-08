(Video) Curtis Jones puts England ahead after deflected free-kick in Euros U21 final

Liverpool supporters are excitedly watching several members of Jurgen Klopp’s squad return to start pre-season training ahead of the new campaign but there’s some who haven’t finished playing games in the previous season – including Curtis Jones.

Being handed a starting role in England Under-21 Euros final match against Spain, our No.17 inadvertently deflected a Cole Palmer free-kick past Arnau Tenas and put the Three Lions into the lead.

READ MORE: (Images) Defender returns to pre-season training despite being loaned away from Liverpool next season

It’s safe to say that the Scouser didn’t know much about it but when you can say you’ve scored in a major cup final – it doesn’t matter how they go in.

The break that awaits the 22-year-old may mean he is unable to partake in all of the pre-season preparation his club manager would have wanted but the midfielder will be eager to prove that he deserves a chance in his midfield for the new campaign.

You can watch Jones’ goal via @C4Sport on Twitter:

#Ep79 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Dominik Szoboszlai – a mix of De Bruyne/Gerrard/Zidane?🎙️