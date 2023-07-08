U20 World Cup starlet striving to emulate Osimhen confirms interest from Liverpool – report

A 16-year-old who impressed at the Under-20 World Cup earlier this year has confirmed interest from Liverpool, among other clubs.

Daniel Daga, who starred for the Nigeria side which reached the quarter-finals of the tournament in Argentina, revealed the extent of interest in his services and also expressed lofty ambitions he wants to achieve in his career.

When asked which teams were battling for his services, the midfielder told Nigeria Info: “Many clubs apart from [just] AC Milan, Liverpool, Anderlecht. Many other clubs are looking for me – Watford, Club Brugge, in Denmark, Midtjylland.

“It’s true they are all looking me. But I’m not yet at the point because I’m looking for where I can play. Because in two years I’ll be playing at the top like [Victor] Osimhen.”

Daga added: “I want to see myself playing at Real Madrid, Liverpool, Chelsea, Man City, Man Utd; play in the Champions League; play in the FA Cup, win the FA Cup and win Champions League in the next five years.

“Because I have the belief, the confidence and boldness that I’m going to be there in the next five years and I’ll be playing in the Super Eagles [Nigeria national team].”

Currently playing with Dakkada FC in his homeland, Daga certainly can’t be criticised for a lack of ambition, and if his performance levels match his career goals, he’ll turn out to be an incredible player.

He’s already garnered plenty of praise following his Under-20 World Cup displays, being hailed as a ‘true star in the making’ by All Nigeria Soccer and standing out for the ‘commitment’ he shows on the pitch (Score Nigeria) as he featured in all five of his team’s matches in Argentina (Transfermarkt).

That he played in the world’s foremost under-20 tournament despite only turning 16 last January hints at the enormous potential the midfielder boasts, as does the gamut of clubs who he’s revealed to have an interest in him.

He might play in a different position to Osimhen, but if Daga can go on to have an influence similar to that of the Napoli striker, who’s smashed 59 goals in 101 games for his club (Transfermarkt), he could well become a household name in European football circles in a few years’ time.

Liverpool will probably need a very convincing sales pitch to land the teenager given the widespread interest in him, but this hugely ambitious and precocious young gem should be a name to watch out for over the coming months and years.

