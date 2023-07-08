(Video) “It’s good to be back!” – Fabinho on his first day of pre-season training with Liverpool

Liverpool supporters will be delighted to see our players back on the grass and preparing for a new campaign and it seems clear that Fabinho is equally as happy, following his first day of training.

Although the summer often spells lots of running and fitness work, particularly in a Jurgen Klopp side, the Brazilian didn’t seem to upset that the hard work had started again.

Speaking with the club, our No.3 said: “It’s good to be back. I personally had a really nice time on my holidays, I rested the body and mind.

“Yes, we are ready to be back, to work. Today we had a nice little session, running session, and it’s good to start work again, to see how the legs feel, the body in general. It’s good”.

Whether his smile will be as wide after a week of grueling work, only time will tell but this will stand him and his teammates in good stead for a massive season ahead.

You can watch Fabinho’s comments via @LFC on Twitter:

"We're ready to work." ✊ — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 8, 2023

