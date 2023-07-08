(Photos) Klopp and Liverpool players welcome each other wholesomely on first day of pre-season

Some of Liverpool’s squad returned to the AXA Training Centre today for the start of the Reds’ pre-season programme, with Jurgen Klopp and players alike looking delighted to see each other again.

The club’s Twitter admins posted photos of some of the warm and wholesome greetings which were exchanged as a few familiar faces reconvened following their summer break.

One image saw Adrian and Fabinho about to embrace each other, with another showing the manager playfully saying hello to Joe Gomez.

Other standout moments from the first day of pre-season training included the much-improved English of Darwin Nunez and the presence of Stefan Bajcetic after his lengthy injury layoff, but also the absence of Thiago amid some speculation of a possible exit from Liverpool.

There’s still a large chunk of the squad to return, and it’s only day one of preparations for the upcoming campaign, but already we’ve seen plenty of talking points emerge from Kirkby.

The Reds are back, and suddenly the kick-off of 2023/24 feels a whole lot closer!

You can see the photos of Klopp and the players welcoming each other back below, via @LFC on Twitter: