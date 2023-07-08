Liverpool expecting to clinch deal for transfer target they’re convinced wants Anfield move – report

Liverpool reportedly believe they’ll clinch a deal for Romeo Lavia, who they’re convinced wants a move to Anfield.

According to Football Insider, the Reds believe the 19-year-old is keen on joining them ahead of any other prospective suitors, with a transfer ‘expected to be agreed’ if they and Southampton can settle on a fee.

The Merseysiders are willing to offer £40m for the midfielder amid ongoing negotiations, although the Saints are holding out for £10m more as they seek to maximise his price due to Manchester City getting a 20% cut from a sell-on clause they worked into his sale to St Mary’s last year.

With Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai already added, Liverpool’s midfield shopping this summer is likely to be completed by a defensive-minded operator, and Lavia could be an ideal candidate at the right price.

As per Football Insider, he’s been earmarked for his ability to break up attacks, close down spaces to stifle the opposition and lay the foundations for his team’s attacking play.

He appears to currently be the Reds’ main midfield target, although the considerable matter of his price remains the primary obstacle, with either or both sides needing to cede some ground to make a deal happen.

Fabrizio Romano has claimed (via GIVEMESPORT) that this could possibly be achieved by striking an agreement where the £50m is reached through potential add-ons, or by Liverpool including a player as leverage to try and persuade Southampton into selling Lavia.

His apparent desire for a move to Anfield should help greatly towards a transfer getting done; it now seems a matter of the two clubs coming to an arrangement which’d satisfy them both.

