(Images) Defender returns to pre-season training despite being loaned away from Liverpool next season

Normally, when a player signs a deal to go on loan to a new club, you would expect that they would be starting pre-season with the new team but that doesn’t seem to be what’s happened with one Liverpool man.

Thanks to images posted on liverpoolfc.com, we can see that Calvin Ramsay has returned to the AXA Training Centre for the first day of pre-season training – ahead of joining Preston North End on loan.

READ MORE: (Images) Liverpool fans will say the same thing as midfielder missing from pre-season training

It seems that the defender is going to spend the early stages of his summer with the Reds, as he and Stefan Bajcetic (also captured) make their return to full fitness.

It’s an interesting tactic but shows how important our medical staff are and how highly they value the Scot making a full return to fitness, before being sent to Deepdale for the new campaign.

You can view the images of Calvin Ramsay via liverpoolfc.com:

#Ep79 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Dominik Szoboszlai – a mix of De Bruyne/Gerrard/Zidane?🎙️