(Video) Liverpool fans delighted as ‘really good’ midfielder finally returns to training

It’s been a while but we finally have another Liverpool fitness update and one member of the squad has been seen returning to action after a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

After last appearing for the Reds in March, Stefan Bajcetic is back on the grass – as shown in a video that was shared by the club’s social media channels.

With Jurgen Klopp praising the Spaniard and stating that he’s “really good”, it’s clear that he will also be delighted that the youngster is back in action.

This could be a landmark campaign for the 18-year-old who will hope that he can significantly add to his 11 career first-team appearances, in the new season.

You can watch the video of Bajcetic returning to Liverpool training via @LFC on Twitter:

Back at it 🙌 pic.twitter.com/46Qgt4p1jy — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 8, 2023

