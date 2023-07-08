(Images) Liverpool fans will say the same thing as midfielder missing from pre-season training

Liverpool supporters are aware that the transfer window is open and that the rumours around several players possibly leaving the club are in full swing, with one man adding fuel to the fire of his possible departure.

Thanks to images posted on liverpoolfc.com, we can see that several players have reported back to training – with the likes of Darwin Nunez, Fabinho, Joel Matip, Joe Gomez, Adrian and Nat Phillips all being captured.

However, the lack of Thiago Alcantara will likely have some questioning why he hasn’t been spotted, especially as Calvin Ramsay and Stefan Bajcetic can also be seen making their returns from fitness concerns.

If our No.6 is still recovering from his hip injury, then you would expect that his rehab would be spent at the AXA Training Centre with the other stricken players but this doesn’t seem to be the case just yet.

Whatever the reason is, with talk of a possible Anfield departure, this absence will see many start to put two and two together.

You can view the images of the returning players via liverpoolfc.com:

