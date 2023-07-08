Five games moved; three picked for TV – Liverpool fixture changes for August and September

Liverpool fans now know the exact dates and times for the Reds’ first seven matches of the 2023/24 Premier League season after the broadcast selections for August and September were announced.

The first game of the campaign, which sees Jurgen Klopp’s side travel to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea on Sunday 13 August with a 4:30pm kick-off, had already been fixed in the calendar, with the remaining fixtures for the first two months being confirmed today.

The Premier League revealed the updated schedule on their official website, and five of LFC’s subsequent six games have been moved from their original slots, with three selected for live TV coverage in the UK.

Our first home match of the season, against Bournemouth on Saturday 19 August, is the only one which remains a 3pm kick-off, in what is planned to be the debut for the expanded Anfield Road Stand as the stadium’s capacity increased to 61,000.

The three games selected for TV are the trips to Newcastle (Sunday 27 August, 4:30pm, Sky Sports), Wolves (Saturday 16 September, 12:30pm, TNT Sports) and Tottenham (Saturday 30 September, 5:30pm, Sky Sports).

The home fixtures against Aston Villa (3 September) and West Ham (24 September) are both now 2pm kick-offs on a Sunday, owing to the respective clubs’ participation in Europe the preceding Thursday.

READ MORE: U20 World Cup starlet striving to emulate Osimhen confirms interest from Liverpool – report

READ MORE: (Video) Jurgen Klopp clearly ‘happy to be back’ as Liverpool begin pre-season training

It already seems that Liverpool playing at 3pm on Saturday will be a rarity for the 2023/24 season, particularly with our Europa League commitments set to see at least five more matches in the autumn and winter moved to either a Sunday or Monday.

At least we’ve only been consigned the dreaded 12:30 Saturday kick-off once by the end of September, with that particular timeslot proving most unlucky for the Reds last term as they lost to Nottingham Forest, Bournemouth and Manchester City, while unimpressively drawing at Fulham.

With the first few fixture selections now in place, fans can begin to make more concrete plans for the opening weeks of the new campaign, with today’s announcement a reminder that we’re getting ever-closer to the big kick-off next month!

Liverpool’s updated Premier League fixtures for August and September:

Sunday 13 August: Chelsea (A), 4:30pm (live on Sky Sports)

Saturday 19 August: Bournemouth (H), 3pm

Sunday 27 August: Newcastle (A), 4:30pm (live on Sky Sports)

Sunday 3 September: Aston Villa (H), 2pm

Saturday 16 September: Wolves (A), 12:30pm (live on TNT Sports)

Sunday 24 September: West Ham (H), 2pm

Saturday 30 September: Tottenham (A), 5:30pm (live on Sky Sports)

*All kick-off times are in GMT

#Ep79 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Dominik Szoboszlai – a mix of De Bruyne/Gerrard/Zidane?🎙️