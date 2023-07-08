(Video) Darwin Nunez shows off his English as he reunites with Klopp for pre-season

Jurgen Klopp is welcoming back his players for the start of pre-season and whilst most will have been given training programmes in order to stay fit, Darwin Nunez likely had another assignment too.

The boss has been public in his wishes for our No.27 to learn English, so that he can communicate with his teammates better and it seems that he’s taken on this advice.

Thanks to a video shared on the club’s Twitter account, we can see the Uruguayan conversing well with his manager and that’s a great sign.

Now preparing for his second campaign as a Red, let’s hope that the forward can kick on and have a phenomenal season in front of goal.

You can watch the video of Nunez and Klopp via @LFC on Twitter:

