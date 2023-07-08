(Video) Nunez’s playmaking highlights for Liverpool show how underrated he is

Darwin Nunez was signed for Liverpool as a goal scorer but there is one element of his game that seems to have been overlooked, even by our own supporters.

Thanks to a clip shared online, we can see the playmaking qualities of the Uruguayan and these may well prove vital next season as he tries to get as many minutes on the pitch as possible.

With five very talented attackers trying to fit into three positions, it’s impossible for everyone to be happy but our No.27 may aid his chances if he can continue to improve his scoring and assisting stats.

Let’s hope it’s a successful second season for the former Benfica man and that he can come into his own in the new campaign.

You can watch the Nunez highlights via @darwin.editzx on TikTok (or @zorlfc on Twitter):

Darwin Nunez is forever ready for 2023/24 season. Doubt me all you like 🥱 Go check his stats at Benfica. I won’t stoop so low to bring it here. pic.twitter.com/TSobEQSkR1 — zor (@zorlfc) July 7, 2023

