Cascarino claims reported Liverpool target could be the next Mo Salah if he heads to Anfield this summer

Tony Cascarino has suggested that Chelsea would be making a huge mistake if they were to let Levi Colwill leave this summer.

The 20-year-old, who impressed whilst on loan at Brighton last term and played an instrumental role in England’s U21 Euros success last night, is attracting interest from Liverpool as Jurgen Klopp seeks to strengthen his backline ahead of next season.

Mauricio Pochettino is not willing to let the talented defender leave Stamford Bridge this summer but if the Blues are to receive the right offer for the Southampton-born star it’ll be interesting to see if their stance changes.

“Levi Colwill has really emerged as an incredible player after his loan spell at Brighton for example,” Cascarino told talkSPORT (via The Boot Room).

“Well they’re [Brighton] prepared to pay a record fee for him. Actually, Liverpool are interested as well.

“So, it could even be another one of those [Kevin] De Bruyne or [Mohamed] Salah transfers that goes badly wrong for Chelsea.”

Chelsea have made some serious blunders in the transfer market in years gone by.

They’ve sold the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Kevin De Bruyne and Mo Salah for very small fees only for the players to go on and become world-class stars elsewhere.

They will be keen to avoid any repeat of that scenario with Colwill.

He proved that he can perform in the Premier League while at Brighton last term and he’ll be hungry again for regular first team minutes during the new campaign.

He may very well be questioning whether Stamford Bridge is the right place for him to continue his development so it’ll be interesting to see what decision he makes in the coming weeks.

