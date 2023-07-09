(Video) Levi Colwill’s highlights from England U21 Euros win show exactly why Liverpool want to sign him

Curtis Jones scored the winning goal for England and Harvey Elliott was a late substitute as the young Three Lions defeated Spain 1-0 to win the U21 European Championships yesterday.

Jurgen Klopp will have been extremely proud of the two young Liverpool stars for how they performed on the big stage but the German tactician will have also been blown away with Levi Colwill’s display at the heart of the England defence.

The Chelsea star, who spent last season on loan at Brighton, is believed to be attracting huge interest from the Anfield outfit this summer as we seek to strengthen our backline.

Chelsea have already rejected a £30m offer from the Seagulls for the 20-year-old (The Guardian) and Mauricio Pochettino has suggested that Colwill is firmly in his plans for the upcoming campaign at Stamford Bridge.

His performance yesterday emphasised that he’s a calm and composed player on the ball but someone who is not afraid to put a tackle in.

The Southampton-born star played five of England’s six games at the tournament and was one of the main reasons why Lee Carsley’s side didn’t concede a single goal.

