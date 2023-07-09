‘Everyone knows’ – Falk suggests Liverpool could be ‘the next step’ in ex-Red’s managerial career

Christian Falk believes Xabi Alonso’s next club could be Liverpool but it’s currently looking more likely that the Spaniard will head to Real Madrid to replace Carlo Ancelotti next year.

Jurgen Klopp’s current deal at Anfield expires in the summer of 2026 and the German tactician has previously suggested that he’ll then call it a day on Merseyside.

Alonso, meanwhile, enjoyed a successful first campaign in charge of Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen with him guiding the side away from the drop zone and securing Europa League qualification after taking charge in October last year.

“We believe Xabi Alonso is the number one option to replace Carlo Ancelotti in 2024,” Falk told Caught Offside (via Rousing The Kop). “I think at the moment he is one of the biggest solutions and has the best chance to get this job.

“Everybody knows that Leverkusen could just be a step in between. They don’t know if it will be Real Madrid, Liverpool, Bayern Munich, one of his former clubs, but everyone knows that one of these clubs will be the next step. And at the moment, there’s just one club which is searching for a new manager in the near future and this is Real Madrid. This is his club and I think that Alonso wouldn’t say no if an offer came next year.”

Ancelotti is out of contract in the Spanish capital next summer and with Alonso impressing in Germany they may already have their ideal replacement.

He will be eager to have another successful campaign with Leverkusen first, though, as he’s still learning his trade as a manager.

Although it’s good to plan in advance we have at least another two seasons of Klopp and Co. to enjoy before we need to worry too much about who will be next in the Anfield hot seat.

