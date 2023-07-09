(Video) Noise Matip makes seeing Fabinho for first time at AXA centre will have fans in bits

There were happy faces aplenty at the AXA training centre as several members of the Liverpool squad filtered back in ahead of the 2023/24 pre-season.

Joel Matip, in particular, seemed positively delighted to be seeing holding midfielder Fabinho once more, emitting a rather amusing soundbite in the process.

The Cameroonian could be due for some competition for places this term should the Reds invest in a new centre-half, as expected, this summer.

That said, it remains to be seen what form a new addition arrives as.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Liverpool’s official YouTube channel: