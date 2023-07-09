Journo: Talented PL defender will take Liverpool ‘to the next level’ if he makes Anfield switch this summer

Levi Colwill will take Liverpool ‘to the next level’ if the Reds manage to sign him from Chelsea this summer.

That’s the verdict of journalist Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor who is ‘expecting’ Jurgen Klopp’s side to ‘push’ to sign a new central defender ahead of next season.

Having already strengthened his options in midfield with the signings of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai the German tactician is believed to be interested in reinforcing his backline with Chelsea defender Colwill one of the names being linked with a move to L4.

“When speaking about what areas Liverpool could strengthen this summer Centre-back is definitely one,” Taylor told GIVEMESPORT. “I think Levi Colwill would be the one that would take them to the next level really if they were able to get that.

“Although, you could argue there’s no guarantee he would play because Andy Robertson, in my view, has to be in the team. But it’s hard to know what kind of player Liverpool will be able to acquire, particularly given that there’s no guarantee this centre-back will play. So, I do expect them to push for a centre-back.”

Although it would be nice to see one more new face added to our options in the engine room our two summer signings so far have already significantly strengthened our starting XI.

Mac Allister is a World Cup winner and someone who brings a lot of quality and Premier League experience to the side.

Szoboszlai, meanwhile, is a top talent and at the age of 22 has his best years ahead of him under the watchful eyes of Klopp and Co.

In terms of our backline, though, Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip are now the wrong side of 30 and Joe Gomez struggled for consistency last term.

It would therefore make sense to bring in a young, yet quality option such as Colwill.

The 20-year-old helped England win the U21 European Championships yesterday and enjoyed a brilliant campaign while on loan at Brighton last term.

Chelsea have already rejected a £30m offer from Brighton for the talented defender and although Mauricio Pochettino is planing to have the Southampton-born star in his side next season it’ll be interesting to see what will happen if the Blues receive a higher offer for the player.

