Journo: Liverpool remain interested in further midfield signings this summer with as many as five names on Klopp’s shortlist

Despite the signings of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai Liverpool remain interested in bringing further midfield reinforcements to the club this summer.

That’s according to journalist Dean Jones who has claimed that Jurgen Klopp’s side are considering moves for a number of options at the moment.

Southampton’s Romeo Lavia appears to be the player with the strongest links to L4 currently but our German tactician clearly has other names on his shortlist.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “Liverpool have got the feelers out on three, four, or maybe even five fronts right now. It’s not clear what avenue they’re going to go down.”

Florian Plettenberg has revealed that talks are ongoing between Liverpool and Lavia after his impressive campaign for the Saints despite their relegation to the Championship with the south coast outfit valuing the teenager at £50m.

If he was to join Mac Allister and Szoboszlai in making the switch to Merseyside this summer then that would be some quality business from Klopp and Co.

That would be two quality central midfielders with Premier League experience and a very exciting talent from the Bundesliga who is a fully fledged international and has played in the Champions League.

We believe that another fresh addition in midfield as well as a new defender would result in a superb summer window for the club and would allow us to compete on all four fronts next term.

