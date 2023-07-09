Liverpool now ready to bid big for 28-y/o midfielder La Liga outfit want rid of – Fichajes

Liverpool could look to an unlikely solution to solve their remaining midfield woes.

Fichajes (via Football365) reports that the Merseysiders and rivals Manchester United are keen on Atletico Madrid’s Marcos Llorente this summer.

The 28-year-old is now thought to be surplus to requirements in the Spanish capital, with manager Diego Simeone allegedly happy to see one of his star men go to help alleviate the club’s financial difficulties.

Jurgen Klopp’s men are understood to be keen on adding a versatile midfielder to their ranks – ideally, a holding midfielder to compete with Fabinho for the 6 role – and the former Real Madrid star could be ideal in light of his ability to play deep, higher up the pitch, and, critically, as a right fullback.

With Calvin Ramsay set to go out on loan and catch up on his Anfield career, purchasing further cover for the England international’s role could be a wise move on the part of the Jorg Schmadtke-led recruitment team.

It seems fans of the club could be left waiting a while for the next man to walk through the doors of the AXA training centre, however, with options in the market still being weighed up.

A signing that doesn’t fit Liverpool’s general remit

Whilst notable exceptions have been made to the transfer rules Liverpool tend to abide by, it’s extremely difficult to see such an exception being made for the Atletico Madrid man.

At 28 years of age, Llorente simply doesn’t fit as an ideal signing, with the club far more likely to push half their remaining chips forward to land Southampton’s £50m-valued Romeo Lavia.

By contrast, £51.2m for the Belgian’s La Liga counterpart hardly sounds good value for money – a position we’d expect our recruitment team to also take, especially given that the former’s asking price has already inspired some hesitation on our part.

Make no mistake, Liverpool do still need to spend a relatively significant amount on a third midfielder.

The prospect of stealing one right from under Manchester City’s noses (Pep Guardiola’s men have a buyback option on the Southampton star that kicks in during the 2024 summer window) should give us all the extra reassurance we need to commit to the move.

