Liverpool target now due for crunch talks over his future as personal wishes will be heard

Levi Colwill is understood to be due for crunch talks over his future with Mauricio Pochettino in the coming weeks, as was relayed in a tweet from Fabrizio Romano.

The new Chelsea manager is set to link up with the Stamford Bridge-based outfit, with the club having already overseen a handful of premium exits, including the likes of Mason Mount and Mateo Kovacic to rivals Manchester United and Manchester City respectively.

Pochettino on Levi Colwill: “I need to get a feel for him, I need to hear what he has in his mind, what he expects”. 🔵🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 “Then, of course, it’s gonna be time for him to listen to what I expect from him”, says via @JacobSteinberg. pic.twitter.com/1Thue9nMjz — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 8, 2023

The former Brighton loanee is known to be admired by Liverpool – who are particularly keen on bringing in a fourth or fifth-choice, left-footed centre-half potentially beyond a third central midfielder – though it remains to be seen whether the Reds have the will to prise him away from London.

The Englishman has made clear his desire for regular minutes next term – a demand it seems Chelsea will struggle to meet whilst the likes of Benoit Badiashile, Thiago Silva and Trevoh Chalobah remain ahead in the pecking order.

In a similar sense, however, one has to point out that Colwill could similarly struggle to have his wishes met at Anfield when competing for places with Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez.

Admittedly, we are in desperate need of securing cover for the Dutch international in the left-sided centre-back role and it’s clear that some kind of succession plan will be necessary in the not-too-distant future in light of the former Southampton man turning 32 this summer.

Perhaps the prospect of succeeding one of the greatest defenders in Premier League history may hold more appeal than battling out for minutes in the English capital, though it could be a hard sell for the club to pull off.

If Pochettino will truly take Colwill’s expectations seriously, however, we shouldn’t rule out the prospect of an exit from West London.

