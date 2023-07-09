(Video) LFC fans will love Darwin Nunez’s hilarious reaction to Calvin Ramsay transformation

Bobby Firmino may have left Liverpool on a free transfer but his spirit lives on within the club – specifically in Calvin Ramsay’s shiny new smile.

The Scot got the cosmetic work done several weeks ago and was spotted showing off the results to fellow summer of 22 signing Darwin Nunez at the AXA training centre, to which the Uruguayan was heard replying: “wow, wow, wow, wow – I like them.”

The comedic timing of the 24-year-old’s judgement may have been by complete accident (he is, after all, still learning English), though it’s a clip that’s sure to raise a few smiles in the fanbase ahead of the 2023/24 season.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of LFC (via LFCTV GO):