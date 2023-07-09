(Video) Darwin Nunez proves his English has improved as he cracks joke during Liverpool training

Some members of Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool squad returned to the AXA Training Centre yesterday to kickstart their preseason and it appears that the players were in good spirits despite being put through their paces by the coaching staff.

Darwin Nunez, who’s preparing for his second campaign on Merseyside, appears to have been working on his English in recent weeks after the Uruguayan made a comment during training which left Joe Gomez and other members of the group chuckling.

As our No. 27 and Co. were enjoying a brief rest period before continuing to put the work in the forward appeared to say ‘finished holiday guys’ – a comment which left Gomez grinning while others could be heard laughing in the background.

Nunez showed glimpses of his potential last term and netted a respectable 15 goals (across all competitions).

If the 24-year-old has further strengthened his English that will only help him perform better on the pitch and link-up better with those around him.

Check the video below via @redRiveraa on Twitter, courtesy of LFCTVGO: