Darwin Nunez’s squad number for 2023/24 campaign appears to be confirmed as Liverpool return to training

Despite rumours suggesting that Darwin Nunez may be set to follow Luis Diaz in changing his Liverpool squad number this summer it appears that the Uruguayan is sticking with his No. 27 shirt for now.

Our Colombian superstar has already confirmed that he’ll be swapping No. 23 for No. 7 for the upcoming campaign with the departure of James Milner last month meaning the iconic number was up for grabs.

And having seen Bobby Firmino also leave the club this summer it means that the No. 9 shirt is now vacant.

Many believed that our Uruguayan forward was ready to be the new occupant of the shirt number but those rumours have been silenced following the 24-year-old’s return to the AXA Training Centre yesterday.

From images and content released by the club’s official social media pages the former Almeria forward was donning training gear with the No. 27 on it which suggests that there will be no change of number for him for the upcoming campaign.

Alexis Mac Allister joined from Brighton last month and has opted for the No. 10 shirt previously worn by Sadio Mane while our second summer signing Dominik Szoboszlai has chosen the famous No. 8 shirt after it was freed up following Naby Keita’s departure at the end of the season.

