‘It’s not easy’ – Romano reveals the transfer business Liverpool still want to complete this summer

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Liverpool are still on the search for a new central defender this summer.

Jurgen Klopp has already strengthened his squad with the signings of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai but the German is now interested in reinforcing his backline as well.

The Reds have been linked with moves for Chelsea defender Levi Colwill and Torino star Per Schuurs in recent weeks but the Italian transfer expert has explained why any deal for a defender could prove difficult for Liverpool.

Romano told GIVEMESPORT: “Yeah, the centre-back is one more thing they want to do this summer. Of course, it’s not super easy because they’re looking for a left-footed centre-back, and it’s not easy to find left-footed centre-backs in the market. So, let’s see who’s going to be the player they find for that position.”

After our dismal campaign which saw us miss out on a top four finish and fail to pick up any silverware it was clear that signings were needed this summer.

James Milner, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all left the club last month upon the expiry of their contracts so our main priority during the current window was to reinforce our options in the engine room.

Mac Allister and Szoboszlai instantly strengthen our starting XI so Klopp and Co. may now turn their attention to signing a new defender rather than a third midfielder.

We’d like to see the club do both but we’ll just have to wait and see!

Liverpool do not sign the players just for the sake of it – our German tactician will only sign the right player for the right price so we have faith in any further business he decides to complete in the coming weeks.

