(Video) Klopp laps up Liverpool fans’ chant he’s previously asked not to be heard at Anfield

Jurgen Klopp was serenaded with a chant in his name by Liverpool fans over the weekend, and unlike one previous occasion, this time he revelled in hearing it.

As per Liverpool Echo, the manager came face to face with some Reds supporters at at The Shankly Hotel on Victoria Street on Saturday night for ‘An Audience with Jurgen Klopp’, which unsurprisingly was packed to capacity.

A video has since emerged from Scouse Republic on Twitter showing the 56-year-old smiling and applauding as those present blasted out a familiar terrace chant.

‘I’m so Glad (That Jurgen is a Red)’ – sung to the tune of The Beatles’ 1964 hit ‘I Feel Fine’ – has done the rounds at Anfield ever since the season before last, although it hasn’t always been to Klopp’s liking.

In April, he asked Liverpool fans to refrain from singing it at matches until after full-time, having been heard on multiple occasions during the dramatic 4-3 victory over Tottenham in which the Reds blew a 3-0 lead before winning the game in stoppage time through Diogo Jota (Liverpool Echo).

However, judging by his reactions towards those who sang it to him on Saturday night, the manager’s quite happy to hear it once it’s not in the midst of a match!

You can see the clip of Liverpool supporters singing ‘Jurgen is a Red’ below, via @ScouseRepublic on Twitter: