Liverpool fancy surprise transfer of Russian top-flight goal machine – Foot Mercato

Liverpool are reportedly keen on landing Zenit’s 26-year-old winger Malcom this summer.

This rather bold claim comes courtesy of French outlet Foot Mercato (as relayed online by Sport Witness), with it posited that the Reds are one of several clubs who could swoop for the Brazilian this summer.

An official move, the publication claims, has yet to materialise whilst the Europa League outfit looks to bolster its squad with a potential third midfield signing and a new centre-half.

Operating across the forward line, though mainly as a right-sided winger, one might imagine that Foot Mercato hold suspicions that the attacker could either offer some competition down the right flank for Mo Salah or act as a potential successor.

Though we can acknowledge that the player clearly still possesses some considerable talent, amassing a remarkable 35 goal contributions (26 goals, nine assists) in the Russian top-flight in 2022/23 – it’s not a transfer we can see Liverpool committing to in a million years.

In fact, fans can enjoy far better odds pursuing an online casino and taking advantage of all the free spins and games available at the touch of a button.

READ MORE: Liverpool target now due for crunch talks over his future as personal wishes will be heard

READ MORE: Klopp may now unleash £15m Liverpool star in 2023/24 despite £35m Mac Allister signing – opinion

Finding a successor for our imperious Egyptian King is a task that should not be taken lightly, though, with his contract set to expire in 2025, it’s a consideration that must be taken into account sooner or later.

Coupled with the clear need to revitalise the backline in 2024, we could have an even more daunting task on our hands in a year’s time.

Thankfully, the club has recruited well elsewhere, slowly dismantling a forward trio that once also contained Bobby Firmino and Sadio Mane, replacing them with the likes of Cody Gakpo, Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez.

In sharp contrast to the more laissez-faire approach taken with the midfield department, we’ve been far more meticulous with the future of the front-three, which may yet bolster our chances of finding an appropriate successor to wear Salah’s now rather heavy crown.

Coming back to the laughable suggestion that Liverpool could be in for Malcom, we would urge fans to take into consideration the player’s age (26), which simply doesn’t fit within the range we tend to explore.

If Liverpool do look to slowly ease the former Roma hitman out of the squad, it will be with a younger option who can hopefully make the most of the more than commendable experience gathered by our No.11.

No disrespect meant to Malcom. He’s just not the right fit.

#Ep79 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Dominik Szoboszlai – a mix of De Bruyne/Gerrard/Zidane?