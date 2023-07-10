(Video) Fabrizio Romano shares latest on Liverpool’s ‘genuine’ interest in EPL starlet they ‘love’

Fabrizio Romano has iterated that Liverpool’s interest in Levi Colwill is ‘100% confirmed and genuine’, but can see only one way that the defender would leave Chelsea this summer.

The 20-year-old is reportedly set to speak with his new manager Mauricio Pochettino regarding his future at Stamford Bridge and how much game-time he could realistically expect in west London for the upcoming campaign.

Having impressed on loan at Brighton last season, his stock has risen further following his eye-catching displays for England under-21s as they became European champions on Saturday.

Romano was speaking to Born and Red about Colwill, saying that Liverpool would ‘love’ to sign him but expecting Chelsea to put up a very firm resistance.

The Italian stated: “The interest is 100% confirmed and genuine. It is a very strong interest. People at Liverpool love Levi Colwill and they believe he is a fantastic player. This is all [from] people at the club. The interest is very strong.”

However, he also warned: “I think the only way Levi Colwill will leave Chelsea this summer is in case the player goes there to meet Pochettino, the owners and the board and tells them ‘let me go because I don’t want to stay here’. That didn’t happen until now.”

It comes as no surprise that the Reds won’t find it too easy to lure the defender from Stamford Bridge, where he’s considered ‘a crucial player’ for whom his club ‘are prepared to fight’ (Romano).

The Blues aren’t likely to jettison such a precocious homegrown youngster too readily, particularly to a team they’re hoping will be a direct rival next season.

Liverpool’s best chance of landing Colwill may indeed be if he pushes for an exit for west London, so his anticipated conversation with Pochettino could be pivotal.

You can see Romano’s comments on the Reds’ pursuit of the England under-21 gem below (from 25:11), via Born and Red on YouTube: