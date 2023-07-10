‘This is the idea…’ – Fabrizio Romano drops Liverpool transfer hint; keen to avoid one thing

Fabrizio Romano has outlined what Liverpool’s main priorities are in terms of prospective signings for the remainder of the summer transfer window.

Two new players have already arrived at Anfield since the end of last season, with an abundance of rumours continuing to do the rounds as Jurgen Klopp seeks further additions to his squad.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the Italian claimed that the Reds still want to bring in more players before the end of August, but will only pursue someone if they’re convinced they’re the right fit for what the manager wants.

Romano stated: “Let me say that Liverpool will only do that if they find the right player. They don’t want to put money in a player who is not 100% their important target, so this is the idea.

“But again, now the focus is on completing the midfield [sic] and then moving to the new centre-back.”

The two positions cited by the journalist will come as no surprise to Liverpool fans, considering the identities of our current transfer targets, while Romano himself recently iterated that ‘they’re looking for a left-footed centre-back’.

There are plenty of those around, but how many would be realistically attainable, and how many would be a good fit for Klopp’s team?

To that effect, it’s logical that Levi Colwill of Chelsea is being targeted. He fits the left-footed niche, would help with the homegrown quota, has already impressed in the Premier League and, at 20, would carry enormous long-term potential.

However, the Blues would surely be reluctant to let such a player join a direct domestic rival, while the defender’s value will have increased following his tremendous displays in England under-21s’ European triumph over the past couple of weeks.

Klopp and Jorg Schmadtke will have alternatives in mind if the Stamford Bridge gem proves out of reach, although the indication from Romano is that Liverpool’s transfer approach this summer will be focused and calculated rather than merely bringing in players for the sake of squad depth.

