Journo explains Thiago’s absence from LFC training on Saturday; drops reassuring claim on future

Journalist Jacque Talbot has explained why Thiago Alcantara missed the first day of Liverpool pre-season training last Saturday, while also sharing a reassuring claim on his future at Anfield.

The 32-year-old endured an injury-ridden 2022/23 campaign, missing the final few weeks due to a hip problem from which he’s still recovering (Transfermarkt).

He’s also been at the centre of transfer speculation lately, amid reports of interest from Galatasaray and Saudi Arabian clubs.

Talbot took to Twitter on Monday lunchtime to explain that Thiago is focusing on getting himself primed for the start of the new season next month, and that any fears of a potential exit from Anfield can be put aside.

The journalist tweeted: “Hear that Thiago was not in full training Saturday as midfielder is working on his recovery from injury. Focus is on getting back to full strength for club ahead of new season. Nothing in links with move away at this point.”

While there may have been some understandable concerns among supporters about the Spain international not partaking in training at the weekend, he was still present at Liverpool’s Kirkby base, and it’s only right that he won’t want to rush back too quickly from injury.

Even if he’s to miss a chunk of pre-season, it could be for the better in the long run if Thiago instead returns closer to the start of competitive action next month, so that he’s in the best possible condition when the important games come around.

The Reds’ summer transfer activity also gives Jurgen Klopp greater depth in midfield, in turn reducing the reliance on the 32-year-old to provide a creative spark.

As for the speculation over the player’s future, it’s reassuring to see Talbot downplaying rumours of an exit from Liverpool this summer, even with the midfielder’s contract now into its final year.

That could well change by the end of the current transfer window, but for now it seems Reds fans can expect Thiago to still be one of their players for the upcoming campaign – one which’ll hopefully see him enjoy better luck on the injury front than in 2022/23.

