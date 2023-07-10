(Photos) Trent Alexander-Arnold shows off how he’s been spending his summer so far

Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold has taken to Twitter to show off how he’s been spending his time off during the summer.

The 24-year-old is due to report back to Kirkby for pre-season training on Tuesday along with the rest of his Reds teammates who were in international action last month.

It’s only been three weeks since the Anfield favourite was in action for England, notably setting up one of Bukayo Saka’s goals against North Macedonia with a sublime assist, although he appears to have still packed plenty into his subsequent downtime.

On Sunday evening, Trent tweeted a series of photos along with the caption ‘Trenches, mountains, lakes. Summer 23’.

The images show the Liverpool star getting in some training on the gym and the pitch, while also enjoying a mountain hike and some watersports.

He’s clearly been quite active even during his holiday time, and we’re looking forward to seeing him continue to excel in the hybrid role he adopted towards the end of last season and into the June internationals.

You can see Trent’s tweet below, via @TrentAA on Twitter: