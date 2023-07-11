Adrian praises Liverpool teammate as ‘one of the top five’ in the world

Liverpool are blessed to have a squad of uber talented players and there are few with a better insight than Adrian, someone who is fortunate enough to train and play with them all on a daily basis.

Speaking with liverpoolfc.com, the Spaniard spoke about Alisson Becker and said: “Ali made a great impact on the team last season – but the previous as well. He’s improving, he’s always feeling confident, he’s training so good.

“He’s one of the top five goalies in the world, I would say. The goalie position is so difficult because you have to keep that level. It’s not just good because you had a good game or made some good saves; the next game you can make a mistake and obviously everyone will remember that.

“At the end of the day, Ali is a top goalie and is doing well. Obviously we hope he keeps that level for sure. We will push hard from the back – me, Caoimhin [Kelleher], the youngsters – to keep him at the top of his level”.

It’s no surprise to see goalkeepers sticking together but at the same time, few can argue that our No.1 is one of the greatest in his role and we are so fortunate to have him.

The Brazilian is the reason we were able to qualify for the Europa League in the new campaign, although this wasn’t a competition we ultimately wanted to be in – his contribution was invaluable.

The 30-year-old has many positive seasons ahead of him at Anfield and we are all very eager to ensure that his doesn’t go anywhere, such is is contribution to the team.

It’s also great to hear that Caoimhin Kelleher and the former West Ham stopper have built such a strong culture of positive competition between them, that they test yet encourage each other.

You never really want to call upon your second and third choice ‘keepers but we are also fortunate to have two very strong options waiting in the wings.

